#SeatbeltsSaveLives & let the driver walk away w/o injury from this crash on Braddock Rd to I-495 in #FairfaxCounty. (Afraid we can't say the same for @VaDOTNOVA's retaining wall.) Driver was charged w/failure to maintain control of the truck. Hit gas, not brake. pic.twitter.com/gtYI7hrQHr