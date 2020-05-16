Chesterfield Police searching for missing man

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police are currently searching for a missing man who was last seen by family on Friday, May 15.
Edwin Rodas, of the 5000 block of Caldwell Avenue, Chesterfield, was reported missing on Saturday, May 16, after he left his residence on foot, carrying a skateboard, the morning before. Rodas’ family has made repeated attempts to contact him and he has not responded.
Rodas, 23, is described as a Hispanic male, 5′5″and 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. He has a tattoo on one of his legs that reads “Carolina.”
Anyone with information about Rodas’ whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-066
