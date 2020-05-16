Chesterfield County Parks & Recreation offering virtual recreation programs

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation Department will now be offering virtual recreation programs due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Since March 17, the Parks and Recreation Department has been producing virtual recreation programming for the public.
The programming includes activities, tours, classes and videos that are all organized into different categories, like family activities, history, nature, outdoor activities and fitness. New activities are posted daily, Monday-Friday.
“Although our recreation centers, nature center, and satellite locations are closed, the department has adapted to the new environment,” said Dr. James Worsley, Chesterfield Parks and Recreation director. “The recreation staff have done an excellent job repositioning services to a virtual format while maintaining quality programs for the community.”
The virtual recreation programs can be found on the Parks and Recreation Virtual Recreation Program webpage, on the department’s Facebook page and on the Parks and Recreation playlist on the county’s YouTube channel.
Programs include—
- All About Bees
- Family music time
- Reptiles at the Rockwood Nature Center
- River Safety with rising water levels
- Craft activities for children and families
- Fitness instruction for older adults
- Park and historical site tours, such as Dutch Gap Conservation Area and Falling Creek Ironworks Park
