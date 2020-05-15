You can now thank frontline workers with Duck Donuts

(WWBT) - Duck Donuts is giving customers the opportunity to thank their local frontline workers with some sweet treats.
Duck Donuts is on a mission to donate 25,000 donuts, so customers are invited to help out by purchasing a donut to be donated through the Duck Donuts Rewards app or online.
For every donut bought to be donated, local franchisees will match the donation.
“From safely serving their guests to finding new ways to creatively deliver the Duck Donuts experience and donating donuts to those most deserving, our franchise families have been focused on supporting their local communities, or as we like to call it “Sprinkling Happiness,” during this time,” said Russ DiGilio, CEO and founder of Duck Donuts. “Our Happiness for Hometown Heroes campaign was designed to come together not only as a franchise organization, but with our customers as we work towards sprinkling happiness, delivering smiles and expressing our gratitude to the frontline heroes who continue to inspire us.”
The promotion runs through May 20.
