Virginia’s share of an experimental COVID-19 drug can treat 36 patients. Health officials still haven’t revealed where it’s going.

Virginia’s most recent allocation of remdesivir, currently the only drug with proven effects against COVID-19, is enough to treat roughly 36 people — about 3.5 percent of all hospitalized patients with confirmed cases of the disease.
The Virginia Department of Health received 10 cases of the drug on Monday, part of a larger shipment distributed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through a donation from Gilead Sciences, the manufacturer of the experimental drug.
The company donated 607,000 vials of the medication to the United States after receiving emergency use authorization from the federal Food and Drug Administration on May 1. HHS will be distributing the donation over the next six weeks, according to a news release from the agency.
Cynthia Williams, the chief pharmacy officer for Riverside Health System in Newport News, said officials had to pivot quickly after HHS decided to distribute its second round of donations directly to state health departments. NPR reported Thursday that the agency’s first distribution left many health care providers confused on why the high-demand drug was routed to certain hospitals over others.
But there are no specifics yet on where Virginia’s few doses have been distributed. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association worked with VDH to identify which hospitals would receive the medication, according to a fact sheet the agency sent the Mercury in response to a request for more information.
Nineteen hospitals were selected, said Julian Walker, the vice president of communications for the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. But he declined to identify the specific facilities.
Tammie Smith, the VDH spokeswoman who responded to the Mercury’s request late on Wednesday, wrote Thursday that she had requested a list of hospitals to receive the drug, but could not immediately provide the names of the facilities or respond to additional questions about the shipment.
Responses also varied by individual hospitals. VCU Health, one of three hospitals reached by the Mercury on Thursday, is expecting to receive “a small amount of remdesivir” from VDH on Friday, according to Mary Kate Brogan, a spokeswoman for the health system.
