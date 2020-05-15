On this day: The Battle of Drewry’s Bluff, just 7 miles from Richmond

(WWBT) - On this day in 1862, the Battle of Drewry’s Bluff took place just seven miles south of Richmond.
The Union was making an early push to invade the Confederate capital by sending the Navy’s best ships up the James River. Confederate soldiers – many from Chesterfield – manned a fort on Drewry’s Bluff to defend Richmond.
Learn more about the battle with the help of historian and Richmond National Battlefield Park Ranger Mike Gorman, in Episode 4 of Season 3 of the How We Got Here podcast:
