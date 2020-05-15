Stoney: Richmond restaurants can get reimbursed if they donate perishable food to Feed More

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney says restaurants that were planning on opening this weekend for outdoor service can donate any perishable food and get reimbursed.
With Richmond delaying Phase One of reopening, business owners who have perishable food on hand for outdoor dining can donate it to Feed More.
The city has authorized up to $50,000 of reimbursements and will reevaluate based on the response.
Feed More will accept meat, produce and other perishables, and determine what other items meet their standards.
Drop off times include
- May 15 from 3-5 p.m.
- May 16 from 12-3 p.m.
- May 18 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Business owners are asked to bring the purchase invoice and items to the food donation door at 1415 Rhoadmiller Street.
