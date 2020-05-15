Richmond, Henrico Health District hosting more testing events this month

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There will be two more testing events within the Richmond and Henrico health district later on this month.
Testing sites will be located:
- May 19 – Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Ave., North Richmond
- May 21 – Tuckahoe Middle School, 9000 Three Chopt Road, West Henrico
“I’m begging you, it’s the only way we get a good handle on where the disease is, and also to provide, and get you into a place to care for that disease,” said Mayor Levar Stoney.
Mayor Stoney also talked about the city’s housing crisis; he says $5.8 million in local and federal funds will be used to help the at-risk population. That money is also being used for the city’s eviction diversion program and emergency housing.
Testing will be conducted by appointment to facilitate safety and social distancing.
To register to get tested, call the Richmond and Henrico hotline at 804-205-3501.
Walk up testing is available to persons who meet testing criteria, but is not guaranteed due to limited availability.
Testing is for uninsured and underinsured persons age 5 and older who have COVID-19 symptoms, who are pregnant, are age 65 and older, have underlying medical conditions that put them at risk such as diabetes, serious heart conditions, chronic respiratory conditions, who are immunocompromised.
COVID-19 testing includes:
- Fever
- Chills
- Headache
- Muscle ache
- Loss of smell
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Difficulty breathing
