Rep. Abigail Spanberger calls massive relief bill a “waste of time”

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Virginia congresswoman says the House of Representatives is wasting valuable time on the bill that would pump almost $1 trillion to state and local governments, renew $1,200 cash payments for individuals, and extend a $600 weekly supplemental federal unemployment benefit.
Abigail Spanberger, the democrat representing Virginia’s 7th district, says the rescue bill does not get people back to work or address other priorities to combat the economic crisis created by the Coronavirus pandemic. She calls it a waste of time when people and localities are struggling.
“This Bill has so much in it. It is not, in any way, a bill that was created with a goal of passing. And during this emergency pandemic, it is vital that we be focused on creating legislation that is going to addresses the immediacy of this crisis or plan long-term for our economic and community recovery,” said Spanberger.
She says that long-term support would come by funding infrastructure, like broadband. She says the bill did have elements she supports, like funding for localities.
The bill passed the House on Friday night, but the President has said it is “dead on arrival” if it reaches his desk. The bill now moves to the Senate.
