Police search for suspects who stole woman’s purse from shopping cart
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers. (Source: Crime Solvers)
May 15, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT - Updated May 15 at 4:21 PM

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for two suspects who they say stole a woman’s purse from her shopping cart.

Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers say the woman was unloading her car at Sam’s Club along Southpark Boulevard on March 21.

When stepped away to unlock her vehicle, police said a white SUV with two suspects inside pulled up to her cart and took her purse.

The vehicle is described as a white, four-door SUV with a sunroof and a roof rack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 748-0660.

