Police search for suspects who stole woman’s purse from shopping cart

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for two suspects who they say stole a woman’s purse from her shopping cart.
Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers say the woman was unloading her car at Sam’s Club along Southpark Boulevard on March 21.
When stepped away to unlock her vehicle, police said a white SUV with two suspects inside pulled up to her cart and took her purse.
The vehicle is described as a white, four-door SUV with a sunroof and a roof rack.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 748-0660.
