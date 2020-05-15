Police release video highlighting leads to unsolved 2014 murder

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County police have released a video highlighting possible leads to an unsolved homicide case that occurred back in 2014.
At approximately 12:43 a.m. on May 15, 2014, police responded to the Regency Lake Apartments on Meadowdale Boulevard near Chippenham Parkway in Chesterfield for a report of multiple shots fired.
After arriving on the scene, police located two victims.
David Emmanuel-Sinclair Copeland, 23, of Chesterfield had succumbed to his injuries. Copeland was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second man was transported to VCU with non-life threatening injuries and was later released.
Police said the two victims knew each other, but it’s unclear how.
In recent months, Chesterfield police say they have been working with the Copeland family and others to produce a 13-minute long video called, “Chesterfield Unsolved”, which takes an in-depth look into the case.
The video can be seen on the Chesterfield Police Department’s Youtube channel and has been posted on the department’s other social media platforms.
The video includes interviews, archival footage, reenactments and information about an additional $2,500 reward for information being offered by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
“We hope this video will draw attention to David’s case and generate the information we need to solve it,” Capt. Jay Thornton, Commander of the Criminal Investigations Division said. “We would encourage anyone with information, even if it seems insignificant, to reach out to us.”
Anyone with information about this homicide should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department’s Unsolved/Major Investigations Group at 804-717-602 or ; or Crime Solvers at 804-748-066.
