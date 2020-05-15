Police: Man charged with murder in connection to death of 22-year-old woman on bicycle path

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have announced additional charges against a man in connection to the robbery and killing of a woman on a bicycle path.
On May 13, officers were called to Williamsburg Avenue at 10:13 a.m., for the report of a person down on a bicycle path.
After arriving on the scene, police found Dominique Danzy, 22, of Richmond, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
A day later, police arrested Jamar Paxton, Jr., 18, of Mechanicsville, in connection with the death. He was first charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Police have now charged him with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective J. Baynes at 804-646-3617 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
