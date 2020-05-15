Petersburg Schools participating in Pandemic-EBT program

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg City Schools said it will be participating in the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program as part of a food assistance plan being implemented statewide.
the Virginia Department of Social Services will issue P-EBT benefits to households currently a part of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and to non-SNAP households, which include children eligible for free and reduced-price school meals.
“The VDSS, in conjunction with the VDOE and local school divisions, will identify eligible children in both SNAP and non-SNAP households. Households do not have to apply for P-EBT. If a school participated in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) and all students received school meals at no cost, all students enrolled in the CEP school will also be included in the file of eligible students provided to VDSS,” Petersburg Schools said.
The purpose of the program is to help low-income households purchase food during the coronavirus pandemic.
