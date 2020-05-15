One dead in vacant house fire in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Crews say one person is dead after a house fire occurred in Petersburg early Friday morning.
At approximately 3:22 a.m., crews responded to reports of a single-story house fire that occurred in the 2200 block of Whitehill Drive.
After crews got the fire under control, a primary search was conducted and one victim was located inside the structure.
According to the fire chief, the house was supposed to be vacant.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
