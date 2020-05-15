News to Know for May 15: Woman shot overnight; Phase one delayed in Richmond; Unemployment rate soars; NAACP lawsuit dismissed; Summer weather next few days

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
Above-average temperatures today and through the weekend, with a cool, cloudy, wet pattern Tuesday-Thursday of next week.
Mostly to partly sunny, breezy and warm. SW wind 10-15 mph. Gusts to 20-30mph.
Henrico Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning.
Officers responded to a call about a shooting around 12:20 a.m. on the 300-block of Engleside Drive near East Laburnum Avenue.
They found a woman suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to VCU Medical Center for treatment.
Police do not have any suspects. If you have information, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.
Fire crews are on scene after an apartment fire occurred in Hanover County.
Police say 14 units in the Brandy Hill Apartment complex have been evacuated after reports of a fire came in at around 3:30 a.m.
Crews were able to get the fire under control.
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Governor Ralph Northam has granted Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s request to delay “Phase One” of reopening the city.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney says he “cannot justify risking the health and safety of the residents of the great city of Richmond by moving forward with Phase One” on Friday.
“To be clear – I want to reopen our city. However, we should only take that step when there are adequate protections for our most vulnerable communities,” Mayor Levar Stoney said in a letter to Governor Ralph Northam.
Richmond will now enter Phase One of reopening no earlier than midnight on Thursday, May 28.
Chesterfield County is offering free COVID-19 testing to residents at two locations this month.
The testing is for residents who have symptoms fo COVID-19 and are uninsured or underinsured.
Testing is limited, so appointments should be made in advance. Only some appointments will be held for walk-ups. If you are experiencing symptoms, you can call the Chesterfield Health Department at 804-318-8207 starting Friday, May 15 to make an appointment.
The testing will be done at the following locations and times:
The Chickahominy Health District will be holding a COVID-19 drive-thru community testing event.
The testing event will take place on May 15 at the Chickahominy Tribal Center located at 8200 Lott Cary Road from 9:00 a.m.- 11:30 a.m.
The event is for children and adults ages 6 years and older who have COVID-19 symptoms. For those with medical emergencies or severe symptoms, do not wait for this event and please seek immediate medical attention.
Those who will be attending the event are required to remain in their vehicles.
Nearly 3 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week as the viral outbreak forced more companies to slash jobs even though most states have begun to let some businesses reopen.
Roughly 36 million people have now sought jobless aid in just the two months since the coronavirus first forced businesses to close down and shrink their workforces, the government said Thursday.
An additional 842,000 people applied for aid last week through a separate program for self-employed and gig workers.
All told, the figures point to a job market gripped by its worst crisis in decades and an economy that is sinking into a deep downturn. The pace of new applications for aid has declined over the past several weeks but is still four times the record high that prevailed before the coronavirus struck hard in March.
Richmond police say a 22-year-old woman found dead on a bicycle path Wednesday has been identified.
On May 13, officers were called to Williamsburg Avenue at 10:13 a.m., for the report of a person down on a bicycle path.
After arriving on the scene, police found Dominique Danzy, 22, of Richmond, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Danzy had succumbed to her injuries.
The case remains under investigation.
The lawsuit against two schools in Hanover County - Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School - has been dismissed by a federal judge.
The Hanover NAACP filed a lawsuit against the school system and Hanover County back in August.
The lawsuit claims students’ 1st and 14th Amendment rights are being violated, and also their rights under the Equal Education Opportunity Act. The lawsuit said the county is compelling speech in support of “a legacy of segregation and oppression.”
Hanover County’s School Board announced on May 13 that the court granted its motions and dismissed the NAACP’s lawsuit.
Henrico firefighters worked together to push a new fire truck into Station 10 last week.
Henrico Fire says the tradition of pushing a new truck into the station started in the days of horse-drawn fire vehicles and has continued ever since.
Firefighters from all three shifts helped push it into the new station.
