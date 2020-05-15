Multiple units damaged after an apartment fire in Hanover

By NBC12 Newsroom | May 15, 2020 at 5:50 AM EDT - Updated May 15 at 12:04 PM

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - A total of 14 apartments were damaged in an apartment fire that occurred in Hanover County overnight.

Police say 14 units in the Brandy Hill Apartment complex have been evacuated after reports of a fire came in at around 3:32 a.m.

Smoke alarms were able to alert residents and get them out safely.

Crews arrived on the scene at 3:41 a.m. and were able to get the fire under control after the fire spread from the first floor to the second-floor apartments.

Brandy Mill Apartment Fire. (Source: Hanover Fire)

No injuries have been reported.

The American Red Cross is assisting residents with temporary housing and recovery.

Fire at Brandy Mill Apartments. (Source: Hanover Fire)

The Hanover County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

