‘It feels happy’: Henrico businesses officially enter Phase 1 for reopening

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County businesses have officially entered Phase 1 of reopening, drawing many customers to their stores and restaurants.
Dozens of people were seen taking advantage of outdoor seating at restaurants at the Willow Lawn Shopping Center Friday.
Two businesses owners there said it was a surreal feeling to officially be in Phase 1, because several blocks away the City of Richmond remains in Phase 0, due to a requested delay for reopening by Mayor Levar Stoney.
“The entrepreneurial side of me is like 'Great! All the Richmonders are going to come over to Henrico this weekend’,” said SaltBox Oyster Co. owner Matthew Tlusty. “But I think we are all still hesitant; we’re not ready for full-blown, we’re not ready for 150 covers tonight. We’re not ready, we’re not going to let that happen.”
Tlusty isn’t messing around with the Phase 1 guidelines provided by the governor. All outdoor tables at his restaurant at Willow Lawn have been measured and moved at least six feet apart. His staff is also preparing to serve customers on-site for the first time in months.
"We're going to see how many people show up,” Tlusty said. “We do have a sign we're putting out that says 'no shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service,' and we are going to be very strict about that tonight."
All guests and staff will be required to wear faces masks when at SaltBox Oyster Co. except while eating and drinking.
While Tlusty knows other businesses may operate under different protocols, he said he's focused on safety.
"It's to protect me and it's to protect others,” Tlusty added. “I'll wear a mask to protect others, absolutely no problem."
“Most of our staff have masks available so if a customer would like our staff to be wearing one, they will kindly do that for the customer,” said Desiree Van Horn, co-owner of Lucky Road Run Shop.
Despite businesses closing down for the last two months, Lucky Road Run Shop has remained open; adhering to CDC guidelines of 10 people or less in its store.
“We’ve definitely seen less traffic, but we have been able to help those customers that have wanted to come out,” Van Horn said. “We’ve also done a lot of home delivery and we offer the curbside pickup as well.”
However, Van Horn said the shopping experience in the store is very different than doing so remotely.
“It’s very difficult to do a fit process for a perfectly fit running shoe virtually,” she said. “It’s not impossible, but it’s much better and the customer can have a better experience when they can try things on and we can double-check the fit.”
While some stores are still finalizing plans for reopening, these owners are excited to see customers return.
"The energy in the shopping area just feels better; it feels happy," Van Horn said.
However, they are asking you for something as the state reopens during this pandemic.
"The way that we do business is new,” Tlusty said. “They are trying to figure it out just like everybody is; just be patient. Please be patient with the wait staff, management, we're all trying to figure this out together."
As Henrico businesses reopen, county leaders and the Henrico County Economic Development Authority will host a webinar on Tuesday answering any questions or concerns about getting businesses reopened or expanded.
For restaurant owners who wish to incorporate outdoor seating, there is an application that must be filed with the county.
