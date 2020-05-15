Hopewell delays year-round school until 2021

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell’s School Board has decided to delay implementing a year-round school calendar until 2021 due to the coronavirus.
School administrators said the new year-round calendar will not be implemented until after completing the first semester of the next school year. The new year-round school schedule was originally set to begin this summer.
“It was never our intention to return to school buildings earlier than it was determined safe by the experts at the Virginia Department of Health, the Center for Disease Control, the Governor’s Office and the Virginia Department of Education. Our initial thinking was that we would most likely be still delivering instruction virtually, and therefore, the actual earlier proposed start date would not in any way put anyone at risk. Students would still be at home, but able to get a jumpstart on the new year and the next grade’s content,” Hopewell Superintendent Melody Hackney said in a letter to families.
The superintendent said officials will meet Monday to start revisions to the 2020-21 calendar. The fall semester will be relatively tradition with the chance for year-round intersessions being built-in beginning after the winter break.
Officials said that it is all subject to change depending on the pandemic and continued impacts.
The year-round calendar would still have instruction for 180 days, but in lieu of 90-day semesters, those days would be broken up into 45-day quarters of class. Each quarter would be followed by a three-week break, except during the summer, when they will have a six-week break.
