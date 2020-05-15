Hopewell delays year-round school until 2021

“It was never our intention to return to school buildings earlier than it was determined safe by the experts at the Virginia Department of Health, the Center for Disease Control, the Governor’s Office and the Virginia Department of Education. Our initial thinking was that we would most likely be still delivering instruction virtually, and therefore, the actual earlier proposed start date would not in any way put anyone at risk. Students would still be at home, but able to get a jumpstart on the new year and the next grade’s content,” Hopewell Superintendent Melody Hackney said in a letter to families.