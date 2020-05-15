Hanover playgrounds reopen, picnic shelters remain closed

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - Park playgrounds and Pole Green skate park have reopened as part of Phase One of reopening Virginia, Hanover County Parks and Recreation said.
Parks and Rec said the amenities throughout the park are not sanitized, so they advise visitors to use caution and follow CDC guidelines.
“We reiterate the critical importance of flowing physical distancing guidelines and avoidance of gatherings and group activities,” a release said.
Athletic fields, picnic shelters and historic sites remain closed to use. All department-sponsored programs and activities are canceled, including Taylor’s Pirate Fishing FUN and Taylor’s Neon Night Bike Ride.
“We understand the importance of the park system to our residents and will continue to re-evaluate the need for closures and cancellations as this unprecedented situation evolves,” the release said.
