Forecast: Feeling like summer for a few days

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Above average temperatures today and through the weekend, with a cool, cloudy, wet pattern Tuesday-Thursday of next week.
FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny, breezy and warm. SW wind 10-15 mph. Gusts to 20-30mph. High: 87
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 60s, highs around 80. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms later in the day. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
FIRST ALERT: Cool, cloudy, and rainy weather takes hold for Tuesday-Thursday of next week.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 80%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows near 50, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 80%)
THURSDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 80%)
