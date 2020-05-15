3 injured following crash in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A total of three people were injured after a crash in Chesterfield Friday afternoon.
Crews were called to the scene around 12:45 p.m. in the 9100 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.
Police said a Honda Civic was heading north on Jefferson Davis when it hit a Ford E-250 van that was turning left from southbound Jefferson Davis Highway onto Willis Road.
Fire officials originally said that two people in the crash sustained life-threatening injuries but police now say only one person was critically injured. All three victims were transported to the hospital.
Hazmat was on the scene for a fuel spill.
Both the northbound and southbound lanes of Jefferson Davis Highway at Willis Road will be closed for several hours due to the crash.
Additional details were not yet provided. NBC12 is working to learn more.
