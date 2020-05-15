DMV to reopen some locations statewide for appointment-only services

Richmond location will now remain closed until after May 28

By NBC12 Newsroom | May 13, 2020 at 2:18 PM EDT - Updated May 15 at 3:12 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will reopen nine customer service centers statewide starting Monday, May 18 - two less than originally planned.

The locations will be open for limited, appointment-only services. According to an update on the department’s website, “operational adjustments are being made for social distancing.”

Two more locations - in Richmond and Onancock - will reopen after May 28 following Governor Northam’s approval of those areas delaying their reopening plans.

[ FULL TEXT: Read the governor’s phase one guidelines here ]

Appointments will be available Monday-Saturday at the following locations and times:

  • Abingdon (25552 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24211-7466), 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Charlottesville (2055 Abbey Road, Charlottesville, VA 22911-3540), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Chesterfield (610 Johnston Willis Drive, Richmond, VA 23236-3949), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Fredericksburg (5700 Southpoint Centre Boulevard, Fredericksburg, VA 22407-2601), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Hampton (8109 Roanoke Avenue, Hampton, VA 23605-1637), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Harrisonburg (3281 Peoples Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801-7600), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Roanoke (5220 Valleypark Drive, Roanoke, VA 24019), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • South Boston (2039 Hamilton Boulevard, South Boston, VA 24592-2141), 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Virginia Beach/Buckner (3551 Buckner Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23453-5101), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

The following locations will now reopen after May 28:

  • Richmond Central (2300 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23269), 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Onancock (20 North Street, Onancock,VA 23417-1920), 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

All Northern Virginia DMVs will remain closed.

Find more information and schedule an appointment here.

