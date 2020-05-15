Crews on scene after an apartment fire in Hanover

Crews on scene after an apartment fire in Hanover
Fire crews are on scene after an apartment fire occurred in Hanover County. (Source: nbc12)
May 15, 2020

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Fire crews are on scene after an apartment fire occurred in Hanover County.

Police say 14 units in the Brandy Hill Apartment complex have been evacuated after reports of a fire came in at around 3:32 a.m.

Crews arrived on the scene at 3:41 a.m. and were able to get the fire under control after the fire spread from the first floor to the second-floor apartments.

Brandy Mill Apartment Fire.
Brandy Mill Apartment Fire. (Source: Hanover Fire)

No injuries have been reported.

Red Cross is assisting residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

