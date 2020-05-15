Crews on scene after an apartment fire in Hanover

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Fire crews are on scene after an apartment fire occurred in Hanover County.
Police say 14 units in the Brandy Hill Apartment complex have been evacuated after reports of a fire came in at around 3:32 a.m.
Crews arrived on the scene at 3:41 a.m. and were able to get the fire under control after the fire spread from the first floor to the second-floor apartments.
No injuries have been reported.
Red Cross is assisting residents.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
