Chesterfield continues offering free COVID-19 testing through June

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County is continuing to offer free COVID-19 testing to residents through the month of June.
The testing is for residents who have symptoms fo COVID-19 and are uninsured or underinsured.
Testing is limited, so appointments should be made in advance. Only some appointments will be held for walk-ups. If you are experiencing symptoms, you can call the Chesterfield Health Department at 804-318-8207 starting Friday, May 15 to make an appointment.
The testing will be done at the following locations and times:
June 2 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Bellwood Flea Market, 9201 Jefferson Davis Highway
June 10 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Falling Creek Ironworks Park, 6407 Jefferson Davis Highway
June 17 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Stonebridge Recreation Center, 230 Karl Linn Drive
For more information about Chesterfield County’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, click here.
