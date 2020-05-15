Chesterfield continues offering free COVID-19 testing through June

May 14, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT - Updated May 30 at 7:53 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County is continuing to offer free COVID-19 testing to residents through the month of June.

The testing is for residents who have symptoms fo COVID-19 and are uninsured or underinsured.

Testing is limited, so appointments should be made in advance. Only some appointments will be held for walk-ups. If you are experiencing symptoms, you can call the Chesterfield Health Department at 804-318-8207 starting Friday, May 15 to make an appointment.

The testing will be done at the following locations and times:

June 2 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Bellwood Flea Market, 9201 Jefferson Davis Highway

June 10 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Falling Creek Ironworks Park, 6407 Jefferson Davis Highway

June 17 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Stonebridge Recreation Center, 230 Karl Linn Drive

