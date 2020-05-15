Catholic Diocese of Richmond will not resume public mass until end of month

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Public masses will be able to resume beginning on May 23.
The reopening follows Gov. Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 61 that allows places of worship to have services for up to 50% of the lowest occupancy of the church’s worship area and other recommended guidelines.
Due to the COVID-19 health crisis, the Celebration of Masses was suspended since March 22.
Guidelines were sent to priests on May 13 by the diocese’s Office of Preparation, which details health and safety guidelines such as social distancing, of six feet and the wearing of face coverings by all congregants ages 3 and older
“We look forward to the day when we will all gather again, when physical distance doesn’t limit us and we will be able to rejoice in the strength and the grace offered to us in the Eucharist,” Bishop Knestout said. “Know of my deep gratitude for your patience, support and cooperation as we work together as one Catholic community during this time.”
Parishes will continue to remain open during regular operating hours.
They are encouraged to continue the following:
- Livestream Masses
- Schedule the celebration of public Masses with the additional time between them to allow for worship space to be cleaned and disinfected
- Post homilies and Mass recordings to the parish website
For more information, regarding the reopening of churches email prepared@richmonddiocese.org.
