Best Scholarships Apps out there for your college bound teens

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Most families can’t afford a $10,000 to $20 thousand dollar a year tab, which makes scholarships and financial aid so important!
Here are the apps that can help you find those college scholarships.
One of the best is Scholly. It’s helped hundreds of thousands of students win more than $100 million in scholarships. All you have to do is create an account, enter some information about yourself, where you live, and what activities you participate in, and Scholly matches you with local and national scholarships.
Another good one College Raptor. This app has a scholarship calculator-- and it allows you to see a college’s true cost when financial aid and scholarships are factored in.
There’s also Scholarship Owl, which allows you to submit for hundreds of scholarships with a single application.
And check out Scholarships.com. which gives you access to over 3.7 million local, state, and national scholarships and grants.
There is a lot of money out there for deserving students, and these tools can help you get to it.
And remember—you should always exhaust your scholarship and federal financial aid options—before you consider more expensive private loans.
