Wildfire shuts down busy stretch of I-75 in Alligator Alley; evacuations underway

Several wildfires burning in Southwest Florida on May 13. (Source: ABC-7 WZVN)
By ABC7 Staff | May 14, 2020 at 5:15 AM EDT - Updated May 14 at 5:45 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Four fires are burning in South Florida and causing major problems in several communities and shutting off a vital passage across the state.

Four brush fires are burning across 4000 acres. There is no containment as of midnight Wednesday. Mandatory evacuations were underway from Collier County.

A 20 mile stretch of I-75 is closed, in a portion known as Alligator Alley. Here’s the impact area.

The area between the two red dots is closed due to several wildfires burning. (Source: Google Maps)

This is a developing story and we will bring you updates as we get them.

