Virginia residents can book botox appointments

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia residents can go back to booking botox appointments after phase one of reopening the state begins.
Dermlounge at Richmond Aesthetic Surgery says the schedule book is completely filled for the next few months due to patients calling in early to reserve appointment spots.
Board Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Neil Zemmel, of Richmond Aesthetic Surgery, says he is taking the proper precautions to ensure that his offices are providing the safest medical treatments (including aesthetic medicine) and follow up care for not only his patients but also for his surgical and office staff.
