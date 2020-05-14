Sports Backers announces virtual race

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sports Backers has announced a new virtual race called 'Great American 5000’.
The Great American 5000 race will start on June 14.
Participating teams will be competing to cover a 5,000-kilometer (3,100-mile) distance of a pre-selected course between the Pacific Ocean in San Francisco and the Atlantic Ocean in New York.
During the event, teams of up to 12 or 24 members will collectively run for a maximum of 24 hours each day and report how far they covered at the end of that 24-hour period.
An online map will track each group’s virtual progress across the course and a live leaderboard will display the standings in real-time, with groups in male, female, and co-ed categories.
The first group to virtually ‘reach’ the Atlantic Ocean in New York will be declared the winner.
All participants will receive an event shirt, unique finisher medal, virtual finisher’s badge, and virtual travel experience with destination highlights featured along the route.
Feeding America will be the event charity partner of the virtual race.
Groups and participants can use their platform during the race to raise funds and awareness for Feeding America which is the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization.
“With the creation of this new event, we want to help people connect with each other on teams and to still compete in an athletic competition,” Jon Lugbill, Executive Director of Sports Backers said. “The Great American 5000 provides the opportunity to make the dream of running across the country a little more real while raising money for Feeding America and supporting those in need during this crisis.”
Registration is now open for the event, and course details and group registration information are available at Great American 5000′s website.
