Report reveals new details from investigation into deadly 2017 VSP helicopter crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A report from federal investigators looking into the fatal 2017 Virginia State Police helicopter crash in Albemarle County reveals the pilot may not have been trained to recover from an aerodynamic condition that could have caused the chopper to fall from the sky.
The National Transportation Safety Board’s (NTSB) 10 page “factual report” describes what federal investigators found in the two-and-a-half years since the crash on August 12, 2017. It’s the lead-up to a final report on the likely cause of the crash that killed Lieutenant Jay Cullen and Trooper-Pilot Berke Bates. Cullen was piloting the helicopter as it monitored the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville and Governor Terry McAuliffe’s motorcade when it crashed in Ivy.
NTSB investigators reviewed a 16 second security camera video that shows the helicopter rolling and spinning toward the ground.
The “factual report” includes interviews with 47 witnesses to the crash. One described seeing the helicopter roll over and shoot straight down. Another witness described it falling upside down in a nosedive. Most saw this happen after the helicopter hovered in place.
The report suggests the helicopter experienced an unstable condition known as “vortex ring state” which causes “uncommanded pitch and roll oscillations”. The report reveals Virginia State Police didn’t require training on “vortex ring state”, and investigators found no record of Cullen training on this in the Bell helicopter. They did talk to an aviation unit sergeant who recalls Cullen saying he was “familiar” with the condition.
An audio recording from just before the crash picked up Cullen talking to Bates saying it’s “like a vortex ring state on your tailrotor”.
In a statement, VSP spokesperson Corinne Geller writes, “The Virginia State Police received the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Aviation Accident Factual Report late Wednesday and is currently reviewing its findings. The Department is now awaiting the final ruling on the incident to be made by the NTSB Review Board, which will occur in the next 30 to 60 days.”
