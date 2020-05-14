Potential heavy rain coming next week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for heavy rain in the middle of next week. Users of our weather app Download Here and viewers of our TV newscasts have already gotten a glimpse at our thinking:
The pattern that looks like it’s developing is called an upper-low. Here’s what the pattern we see on the charts. This Canadian Ensemble forecast shows an a big dip in the jet for next week, or maybe even a “cut-off low” developing just to our west (this pattern also shows up on the American and European models). These patterns can hang around for a while.
If this pattern holds, clouds, cool weather, and frequent (and potentially heavy) rain for Virginia would be the story Tuesday through Thursday of next week.
In the GIF above, you can see the potential subtropical storm spinning off the SE coast. We don’t expect that storm to directly impact Virginia but we do think it could provide an initial shot of moisture to our rainmaker before it turns away from the coast.
This type of weather system can sometimes bring thunderstorms in addition to heavy rain. At this point it’s too early to know if severe thunderstorms are possible next week.
Stay tuned to the NBC12 First Alert Weather Team. We’ll be watching closely. While we have not called any days next week as First Alert Weather Days, we are thinking about it as the forecast details become clearer.
