Northam says Virginia now has enough PPE to be safe moving forward

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam says the state now has enough PPE to be safe moving forward through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Northam visited the Virginia Emergency Support Team warehouse on Thursday.
He says while the state did not have enough equipment at the start of the pandemic, there have since been 21 donations from across the globe, which includes nearly 2 million pieces of PPE.
“We have now been able to accumulate the amount of PPE that we need to be safe, to keep people safe in Virginia and to also move forward,” Northam said.
Northam also said stopping elective surgeries allowed the state to stock up on PPE.
