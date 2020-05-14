Northam calls for more COVID-19 testing at 2 detention facilities in Central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam is calling for more COVID-19 testing and additional screening to be implemented at two federally-run detention centers in Central Virginia.
The two locations include the Farmville Detention Center and the Caroline County Detention Center.
Northam wrote a letter to Virginia’s congressional delegation saying everyone in the facilities should be tested, which will help protect those living there and the surrounding communities.
“Both detention centers are operated by the federal government, and the Commonwealth has limited authority to enter them. However, these facilities are congregate settings, where COVID-19 spreads more easily. The Virginia Department of Health is supporting point prevalence surveys in other congregate settings, such as long-term care facilities and correctional facilities,” Northam’s office said.
Northam has offered state support to implement more testing and screenings at the centers.
