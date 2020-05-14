New tool helps you track COVID-19 cases in your neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginians can now access a new tool from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) to see the number of COVID-19 cases in your neighborhood.
The Virginia Department of Health has a new map that breaks down cases and testing numbers by zip code.
The tracking tool can be found on VDH’s website under the ‘COVID-19 Data Insights’ tab.
VDH warns residents that the data is incomplete because the agency does not have zip code information on about 500 cases in the state.
