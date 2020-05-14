NAACP lawsuit over Hanover Confederate-named schools dismissed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The lawsuit against two schools in Hanover County - Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School - has been dismissed by a federal judge.
The Hanover NAACP filed a lawsuit against the school system and Hanover County back in August.
The lawsuit claims students’ 1st and 14th Amendment rights are being violated, and also their rights under the Equal Education Opportunity Act. The lawsuit said the county is compelling speech in support of “a legacy of segregation and oppression.”
Hanover County’s School Board announced on May 13 that the court granted its motions and dismissed the NAACP’s lawsuit.
“The School Board respects, values, and cares about all students and will continue to focus on providing them with the best educational opportunities possible,” Hanover County’s School Board said in a statement.
