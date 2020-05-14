Most spas to reopen with new protocols under ‘phase one’ guidelines

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - While businesses in Richmond wait to hear whether they can reopen, those in the rest of Central Virginia are continuing as planned, even those in the self-care industry.
Spas and massage parlors are among those businesses making last-minute preparations to reopen.
“There’s been lots of anxiety, but hopefully we’re near the tail end of returning to some sort of normalcy,” said Andrew Elsbury, Owner of the Carytown Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa.
While the Carytown location of Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa may not be able to reopen until the City of Richmond’s request for a delayed opening, Elsbury said he owns several other branches across the area which will follow strict guidelines in order to bring its clients a bit of relaxation.
"It's your ability to come out of the rat race for an hour each month; to take some time to rejuvenate and get yourself refocused,” Elsbury said.
For nearly two months, the Carytown location has been shuttered closed. However, during that time the owner said they've made major changes inside, including a deep clean of all the rooms, carpets and even a fresh coat of paint on the walls.
“We’ve installed air purification systems in all the spas; so, all those HVAC systems have those being installed today to help improve air quality,” he added.
However, the services offered at these spas will be a bit different.
“There are going to be similarities, but there are going to be some areas like face massaging and head massaging that are unfortunately an important part of the massage because of the number of the blood cells, that won’t be taking place,” Elsbury said. “Customers are going to be required to wear face masks and we are limiting it to one-hour services.”
One service that won’t be offered right away though are facials.
“Based on the Governor’s requirements to wear a face mask, that means skincare for facials will be practically impossible to do,” Elsbury said.
But that doesn’t mean those aestheticians won’t be working at the spas.
“For those who need work, we’re going to utilize them as folks to help us turn the rooms, do the sanitization,” Elsbury said.
Before reopening, all staff will be required to go through a two-hour training session for the new protocols based on COVID-19.
This includes new sanitization efforts following each client in addition to what is already done by removing linens from beds.
“We’ve got a sanitation protocol that corporate taught us and established which takes about 15 minutes between each customer to made sure the staff is protected and the customer is protected,” Elsbury said.
Staff will also be required to wash their hands inside the room before and after each service along with a daily temperature read.
“We’ll be staggering appointments so the number of people in reception is going to be very limited,” Elsbury said. “We’re going to ask customers to wait in the car and then logistically move them in and out of the spa so that we don’t have too many people connecting at the same time.”
Elsbury said roughly 40 other Hand & Stone locations across the country have reopened and are said to be doing well.
He opens to reopen his branches sometime next week.
“We’re focusing on what we can focus on right now, which is each week at a time,” he added. “Hopefully when folks return to normal, they’re going to want that normalcy to come back into their lives. Spas are not just about massages, it’s about relaxation.”
Elsbury added many essential workers have memberships with the company and he’s already working on a plan in order to honor those who have sacrificed so much during this pandemic.
“A lot of nurses are members of our spas,” he said. “We’re going to be doing a lot of promotions once we open up in order to thank those folks and giving them services and working with our membership base.”
For more information on Virginia’s reopening guidelines for phase one, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.