LIVE: Mayor Stoney requests delay in ‘Phase 1’ of reopening city of Richmond citing health risk to residents

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney says he “cannot justify risking the health and safety of the residents of the great city of Richmond by moving forward with Phase One” on Friday.
The mayor has formally requested a delay in the governor’s first phase of reopening the state.
“To be clear – I want to reopen our city. However, we should only take that step when there are adequate protections for our most vulnerable communities,” Mayor Levar Stoney said in a letter to Governor Ralph Northam.
NBC12 asked the Governor if other municipalities, besides Northern Virginia, have asked to delay phase one and he said he had spoken with Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney this morning. Stoney is still waiting on an answer from Northam.
Richmond has nearly 600 confirmed cases and this has been a big concern for city leaders. Mayor Stoney has been vocal about needing more testing. Phase one will allow some non-essential businesses to operate with restrictions in place.
“Until we can establish percent positivity over time and use the same metrics as the state, we cannot effectively monitor whether we should continue to move forward with the various phases of reopening, or if we need to reassess,” Mayor Levar Stoney said.
“We’re putting together a little more data, the percent positive cases, that trend over the last couple of weeks and I anticipate that we will have all that together by noon and then we’ll make a decision regarding Richmond as well," said Governor Northam.
This is a developing story - NBC12′s Olivia Ugino will have updates at 4, 5 and 6.
