Last day to receive food kits from Hanover County

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County will be making food kits for the last time before Memorial Day weekend.
Hanover County Government will continue to make food kits on May 22 at John M. Gandy Elementary School and Mechanicsville Elementary School from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. while supplies last.
This is a separate and distinct food program from the one being offered to children by Hanover County Public Schools.
“Thank you to the Community Foundation, the Emergency Management Alliance of Central Virginia, United Way, the Hanover Education Foundation, Plan RVA, the founding contributors, and everyone else associated with this initiative,” said Jim Taylor, Deputy County Administrator. “It is really impressive to see this take shape so quickly to help to meet the nutrition needs of many in our community. We are proud to be a part of it.”
The Hanover Education Foundation, working in partnership with Hanover County Government and Hanover County Public Schools, received funding for this purpose from the Central Virginia COVID-19 Response Fund.
These meals supplement the student meal program and the work of many food pantries and churches. Depending on the demand, the County government will schedule additional dates, as long as supplies last.
Over 12,000 meal kits have been distributed since April 24. Meals have been distributed at four school locations as well as provided to clients in need served by the Community Services Board.
Those who need food will be able to drive through designated lanes at the school to pick up the kits, with as little human contact as possible for health reasons.
Kits include a ready to eat entrées such as chicken salad, tuna salad, or BBQ beef, a tortilla, bag of chips, granola bar, trail mix, cookie, fruit roll-up and a juice box. One box per person will be available.
To donate or volunteer visit https://www.togetheroneregion.org/
Although this program is concluding, individuals and families in need are encouraged to contact the Hanover County Department of Community Resources at 804-365-4300 for additional assistance with information and referral.
