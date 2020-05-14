Is the city of Richmond re-opening Friday? Decision should be made Thursday afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With twelve hours remaining until phase one of re-opening for most of the Commonwealth, a delay for the city of Richmond might be in the works.
NBC12 asked the Governor if other municipalities, besides Northern Virginia, have asked to delay phase one and he said he had spoken with Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney this morning.
Richmond has nearly 600 confirmed cases and this has been a big concern for city leaders. Mayor Stoney has been vocal about needing more testing. Phase one will allow some non-essential businesses to operate with restrictions in place.
The Governor says a final decision about the city should be made by noon Thursday.
“We’re putting together a little more data, the percent positive cases, that trend over the last couple of weeks and I anticipate that we will have all that together by noon and then we’ll make a decision regarding Richmond as well," said Governor Northam.
The Mayor is holding a press conference at 2 p.m. NBC12 will be carrying it live on air.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.