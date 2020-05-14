Henrico Schools to survey staff, parents about 2021 school year calendar

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Schools will be sending a survey to staff and parents about the 2021-22 school year calendar.
Officials said the school board discussed the option of year-round school at length and told HCPS staff to take it off the table.
Next week, school employees and parents will get a survey and additional information on two calendar options. The options include starting before Labor Day and starting after Labor Day.
Henrico schools will release additional information next week.
The 2020-21 school year will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
