Henrico Schools to survey staff, parents about 2021 school year calendar
May 14, 2020 at 9:12 PM EDT - Updated May 14 at 9:12 PM

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Schools will be sending a survey to staff and parents about the 2021-22 school year calendar.

Officials said the school board discussed the option of year-round school at length and told HCPS staff to take it off the table.

Next week, school employees and parents will get a survey and additional information on two calendar options. The options include starting before Labor Day and starting after Labor Day.

Henrico schools will release additional information next week.

The 2020-21 school year will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

