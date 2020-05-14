Henrico Schools posts signs on playgrounds indicating what is open

May 14, 2020 at 10:21 PM EDT - Updated May 14 at 10:22 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Schools is posting new signs around its playgrounds indicating which amenities are open for use once again.

The signs will be seen on or around school playgrounds, ball fields, basketball courts and tennis courts.

The information on the signs indicates that they can be used, but the surfaces will not be sanitized regularly and that COVID-19 can live on the surfaces for up to three days.

It also reminds visitors that groups of more than 10 are still prohibited under Governor Ralph Northam’s executive order.

