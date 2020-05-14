Henrico offers webinar to help businesses reopen during COVID-19

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County leaders have announced measures to help businesses reopening under the state’s guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The County and the Henrico Economic Development Authority (EDA) will host a webinar May 19 at 2 p.m. offering technical support and guidance as they prepare to reopen or expand their services.
Phase 1 of reopening Virginia begins Friday in all areas except Northern Virginia, Accomack County and the City of Richmond after Mayor Levar Stoney sent a formal request to Governor Ralph Northam Thursday for a delayed reopening in the city.
“Businesses are the lifeblood of Henrico County, and we recognize that many are ready to take the steps necessary to reopen safely under the guidelines outlined by the Commonwealth,” said Henrico County Manager John A. Vithoulkas. “As a county, we are committed to making this process as easy and painless as possible while also protecting the health and well-being of our community.”
Under the state’s Phase 1 guidelines, most non-essential businesses are able to reopen with restrictions in place for safety measures including social distancing and the wearing of face coverings and teleworking.
“The Henrico Department of Planning, in collaboration with the EDA and the Henrico Health District, is ready to assist restaurants in establishing temporary outdoor dining areas with a tent or other structure as allowed under the Phase 1 guidelines,” a news release said. “Depending on their plans, restaurants may need to secure county approvals for a site layout and a building permit as well as receive other approvals from the Health District and the Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Board.”
The options are broken down into outdoor dining and convenience seating:
- Outdoor dining: An outdoor seating area where customers receive table service, or where alcoholic beverages are allowed.
- Overhead cover is required, such as umbrellas, canopies, or tents without walls.
- Convenience seating: An outdoor seating area where customers are allowed to consume prepared food (e.g. ice cream, coffee, snacks, light meals) where there is no table service and no alcoholic beverages are allowed.
- (If more than 24 seats, the area will be considered outdoor dining even if there is no table service or alcohol.)
No formal approval is required for convenience seating, according to Henrico County leaders.
There are certain requirements a business must meet in order to apply for outdoor dining or to have convenience seating. Click here for more information.
For businesses needing more information on how this applies to them, you can contact the Planning Department via email (planning@henrico.us) or (804) 501-4602 and the Department of Building Construction and Inspections at (804) 501-4360.
Henrico leaders also announced the EDA will cover permit fees associated with the temporary structures required for outdoor dining and other outdoor retails during the COVID-19 state of emergency.
“We encourage our businesses to participate in next week’s webinar and applaud the EDA for stepping up to cover the permit fees so restaurants and other retailers can set up tents to safely serve customers,” Vithoulkas said. “As more businesses reopen, it is imperative that we work together as a community to make this transition a safe one. We urge everyone to be respectful of others and follow recommended safety precautions, by wearing masks, washing their hands regularly and practicing social distancing.”
For more frequently asked questions, click here.
