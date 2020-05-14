Hanover Schools names 2020 teacher of the year

Hanover County Public Schools has announced its 2020 teacher of the year! (Source: Hanover County Public Schools - Facebook)
May 14, 2020 at 4:10 PM EDT - Updated May 14 at 4:10 PM

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Public Schools has announced its 2020 teacher of the year!

The honor was awarded to Marianne Veitch, a math teacher at Hanover High School.

“We congratulate her on this significant achievement and wish her the very best as she advances to compete for the Region I Teacher of the Year title,” Hanover County Public Schools said on Facebook.

School officials surprised her at home and placed signs in her yard spelling out “Teacher of the Year.”

Posted by Hanover County Public Schools on Monday, May 11, 2020

