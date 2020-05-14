Hanover Schools names 2020 teacher of the year

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Public Schools has announced its 2020 teacher of the year!
The honor was awarded to Marianne Veitch, a math teacher at Hanover High School.
“We congratulate her on this significant achievement and wish her the very best as she advances to compete for the Region I Teacher of the Year title,” Hanover County Public Schools said on Facebook.
School officials surprised her at home and placed signs in her yard spelling out “Teacher of the Year.”
