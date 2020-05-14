Forecast: Back to normal Thursday, then heating up for the weekend

Rain chances ramp up next week

By Andrew Freiden | May 14, 2020 at 4:18 AM EDT - Updated May 14 at 4:33 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Above average temperatures hit tomorrow and last through the weekend.

THURSDAY: As a warm front moves North, we’ll get a few early morning sprinkles and showers (along with clouds) Then, it’ll be a partly sunny afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny, breezy and warm. Lows near 60, highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few isolated showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. Lows in the mid 60s, highs around 80.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storm. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

FIRST ALERT: Signs point to a cooler, cloudier, and potentially rainy pattern for Tuesday-Thursday of next week.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, rain likely. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy, rain likely. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

