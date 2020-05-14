Deputies charge juvenile in connection to racist social media post

HANOVER, Va. (AP/WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has charged a juvenile after investigating a social media post that reportedly showed two white teenagers, one of whom was holding a gun, along with a message using a racial slur and threatening black people.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Wednesday that the picture was posted to Snapchat and sparked outrage after being shared by community members in Hanover County.
During the investigation, deputies identified the two juveniles involved to be from Hanover County. Officials said, “the responsible individual” was charged with use of profane, threatening, or indecent language over public airways or by other methods.
“This behavior is highly offensive, inappropriate and has no place in our society and furthermore is illegal. Our strength of community comes from the tradition of family and unity that defines Hanover County,” Hanover Sheriff David R. Hines said.
A Hanover County Public Schools spokesman said the district reported the post to the sheriff’s office, but officials couldn’t disclose whether the teens were Hanover students.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
