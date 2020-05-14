Chesterfield offering free COVID-19 testing to residents at 2 locations

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County is offering free COVID-19 testing to residents at two locations this month.
The testing is for residents who have symptoms fo COVID-19 and are uninsured or underinsured.
Testing is limited, so appointments should be made in advance. Only some appointments will be held for walk-ups. If you are experiencing symptoms, you can call the Chesterfield Health Department at 804-318-8207 starting Friday, May 15 to make an appointment.
The testing will be done at the following locations and times:
Wednesday, May 20 at 9 a.m.
Ettrick Community Center
20621 Woodpecker Road
Wednesday, May 27 at 9 a.m.
Stonebridge Recreation Center
230 Karl Linn Drive
