Chesterfield offering free COVID-19 testing to residents at 2 locations

Chesterfield offering free COVID-19 testing to residents at 2 locations
COVID-19 testing. (Source: Pixabay)
May 14, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT - Updated May 14 at 5:52 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County is offering free COVID-19 testing to residents at two locations this month.

The testing is for residents who have symptoms fo COVID-19 and are uninsured or underinsured.

Testing is limited, so appointments should be made in advance. Only some appointments will be held for walk-ups. If you are experiencing symptoms, you can call the Chesterfield Health Department at 804-318-8207 starting Friday, May 15 to make an appointment.

The testing will be done at the following locations and times:

Wednesday, May 20 at 9 a.m.

Ettrick Community Center

20621 Woodpecker Road

Wednesday, May 27 at 9 a.m.

Stonebridge Recreation Center

230 Karl Linn Drive

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.