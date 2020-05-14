Angel Flight East delivers donated PPE for Virginia’s free state clinics

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A flight crew delivered donated personal protective equipment from Philadelphia to be given to free clinics across Virginia.
Angel Flight East pilot David Isacs and other volunteer pilots, who typically give free flights to those in need of medical care, delivered 500 face masks and shields at the Hanover Airport.
“We are no longer transporting many patients. The idea was about how can we use our pilots and planes to help move PPE around the country,” Isacs said.
The equipment was delivered to Michelle Taylor who works with the free clinics in Virginia.
The masks were donated from a Philadelphia company called ‘Project Shields’ which uses their 3D printer to make the PPE.
“Any PPE that comes from the federal government and from the state so far have gone to hospitals and first responders, and the free clinics have gone to the bottom of the list basically,” Michelle Taylor said.
Taylor says the focus is now shifting to the 60 free clinics across the state but this delivery will come in handy as more testing sites and services open up.
“Free clinics that have dental because dental has been put on hold unless it’s an emergency procedure. That’s opening up again,” Taylor said.
“How does it get any better than being able to do good things for people and give back at the same time?” Isacs said.
Isacs started his journey outside of Baltimore, flying to Philadephia to pick up the load then making the trip to Hanover before hitting the skies again to return home.
“Being able to do something like this really gives meaning to something that would otherwise be a hobby,” Isacs said.
