22-year-old woman found dead on bicycle path identified
May 13, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT - Updated May 14 at 2:00 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say a 22-year-old woman found dead on a bicycle path Wednesday has been identified.

On May 13, officers were called to Williamsburg Avenue at 10:13 a.m., for the report of a person down on a bicycle path.

After arriving on the scene, police found Dominique Danzy, 22, of Richmond, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Danzy had succumbed to her injuries.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective J. Baynes at (804) 646-3617 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

