22-year-old woman found dead on bicycle path identified

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say a 22-year-old woman found dead on a bicycle path Wednesday has been identified.
On May 13, officers were called to Williamsburg Avenue at 10:13 a.m., for the report of a person down on a bicycle path.
After arriving on the scene, police found Dominique Danzy, 22, of Richmond, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Danzy had succumbed to her injuries.
The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective J. Baynes at (804) 646-3617 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.