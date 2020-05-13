Virginia will not see ‘murder hornets’ in the near future

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to the Department of Entomology in the Virginia Tech College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, the state of Virginia, or the east coast, will not see the sight of murder hornets “Vespa mandarinia” in the future.
“Murder hornets” were first spotted twice back in 2019 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The nests were eventually destroyed.
“If it is discovered to be established in the Pacific Northwest later this summer, both American and Canadian governments will work hard to eradicate it. Even if that fails, the spread of the wasp is less than 40 miles a year, and it would be years before it spread from Canada to the East Coast," said Tim Kring, Professor and Head of the Department of Entomology in the Virginia Tech.
Asian giant hornets can cause problems for beekeepers by attacking hives in the spring and fall when hives are usually the most vulnerable.
