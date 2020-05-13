Virginia Dept. of Health hiring 1,300 to help trace COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health is looking for 1,300 people to hire to trace the coronavirus.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a contact tracer is tasked with notifying someone if they’ve been exposure and to help ensure that person is safely quarantined.
The department’s website lists the following positions:
- District COVID-19 case investigator = 200 positions
- District COVID-19 data manager = 70 positions
- District COVID-19 contact tracer = 1,000 positions
- Regional COVID-19 analytics coordinator = 5 positions
- Regional COVID-19 testing coordinator = 10 positions
- Regional COVID-19 contact tracing supervisor = 10 positions
Folks interested in any of these positions are asked to select one of these two resources: VDH COVID-19 Staffing Agency or VDH COVID-19 University Career Connections. You should indicate that you want to apply for a COVID-19 position through the Virginia Department of Health.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.